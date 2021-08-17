Afghan soil not to be used against others

Taliban says full protection to foreigners; all foreign missions to be guarded; women will have full rights within Shariah law; West should not be worried; media will have freedom but nothing against Islamic values.

KABUL, AUG 17: A Taliban spokesman has pledged to secure Afghanistan after the insurgents took over the country following a blitz that lasted over a week.

Zabihullah Mujahid made the comment on Tuesday at his first news conference. For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants.

He said the insurgents sought no revenge and insisted that “everyone is forgiven,” even if they worked with the former government or with foreign governments or forces.

“We assure you that nobody will go to their doors to ask why they helped,” he said.

Mujahid also pledged on behalf of the militants to honour women’s rights, but within the norms of Islamic law.

His assertion comes after the Taliban’s earlier rule saw women’s lives and rights severely restricted.

The spokesman also said the Taliban wanted private media to remain independent, but stressed journalists should not work against national values.

Mujahid stressed that Afghanistan would not allow itself to harbour anyone targeting other nations. That was a key demand in a deal the militants struck with the Trump administration in 2020 that led to the ultimate US withdrawal under current President Joe Biden.

Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.