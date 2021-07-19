Afghan rivals agree to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

DOHA: Delegations from Afghan government and Taliban have agreed to meet again and to expedite peace negotiations after two days of inconclusive talks in Doha.

In a joint statement, both sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached”.

Ahead of second day of talks, Taliban’s Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada said they strenuously favour a political settlement despite their victories on the ground.

Qatari facilitator of the talks Mutlaq al-Qahtani said the two sides have agreed to work to prevent civilian casualties.