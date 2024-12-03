Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan tension, IEA embassy

KABUL: The country’s embassy in Islamabad, in a statement the other day, rejected the claim of the Pakistani government over the involvement of Afghan nationals in the political and criminal activities in that country. The Afghan migrants in Pakistan have never participated in any political activities or criminal events, the statement said, expressing concerns over allegations by the Pakistani Interior Ministry and other officials that Afghan nationals were involved in recent protests in Islamabad.

The statement also noted the growing restrictions, which have caused anxiety among Afghan migrants, fearing that they may face wrongful harassment by Pakistani authorities under these circumstances. The embassy reiterated that Afghan migrants have always lived peacefully in Pakistan, contributing positively to the country’s economic development.

Calling on the Pakistani government to prevent the creation of an environment of distrust that could lead to unjust treatment and forced displacement of Afghan migrants, the embassy stressed that such baseless statements and accusations would not only harm Afghan citizens but could also further harm the relations between the two neighboring countries. The Kabul Times