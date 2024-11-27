Afghan nationals can’t live in capital after Dec 3: Naqvi

Interior minister dares PTI to reveal names of those allegedly killed in clashes with law enforcers

Khayam Abbasi

Islamabad: Following fierce clashes between PTI protesters and law enforces in the capital, the federal government has decided that Afghan nationals will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad without permission after December 31.

The development came after 37 Afghan nationals, who were reportedly part of the PTI’s “do-or-die protest, were arrested in Islamabad. In addition to this, a number of Afghan citizens were taken into custody in Punjab during the PTI protest.

As part of its precautionary measures, the interior ministry had started geofencing of Afghan refugee camps in Islamabad and other cities earlier this month to take strict action against those involved in “wrongdoing”.

During his interaction with journalists in the capital, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said: “Afghan nationals will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad without permission after the end of the next month.”

Afghan citizen, who intends to stay in the federal capital post December this year, will have to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the deputy commissioner office, he added.

“No Afghan citizen will be able to live in the federal capital without having proper permission from the district administration of Islamabad,” the interior minister stated.

Responding to a question, the minister said the majority of roads have been reopened for the general public.

“[The government’s] sole priority is the resumption of normal life [in Islamabad],” he said, adding that things would get back to routine by this evening.