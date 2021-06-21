Afghan leaders visit to US bilateral issue: FO

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 (DNA) – Pakistan on Monday describing the visit of Afghan leaders to Washington DC as a “bilateral issue”, hoped that the United States would continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan peace process. “The visit by the Afghan leaders to Washington DC is a bilateral issue. However, I wish to reiterate our hope that US will continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan Peace Process. Peace in Afghanistan remains a shared objective,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to queries from media colleagues regarding President Ghani’s and Dr Abdullah Abdullah’s visit to the US.