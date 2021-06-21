Afghan leaders visit to US bilateral issue: FO
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 (DNA) – Pakistan on Monday describing the visit of Afghan leaders to Washington DC as a “bilateral issue”, hoped that the United States would continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan peace process. “The visit by the Afghan leaders to Washington DC is a bilateral issue. However, I wish to reiterate our hope that US will continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan Peace Process. Peace in Afghanistan remains a shared objective,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to queries from media colleagues regarding President Ghani’s and Dr Abdullah Abdullah’s visit to the US.
Related News
Afghan leaders visit to US bilateral issue: FO
Staff Report ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 (DNA) – Pakistan on Monday describing the visit of AfghanRead More
Pakistan, Japan discuss cooperation in science and Technology
DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 – Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda met Federal Minister for ScienceRead More
Comments are Closed