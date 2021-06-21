Monday, June 21, 2021
Main Menu

Afghan leaders visit to US bilateral issue: FO

| June 21, 2021

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 (DNA) – Pakistan on Monday describing the visit of Afghan leaders to Washington DC as a “bilateral issue”, hoped that the United States would continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan peace process. “The visit by the Afghan leaders to Washington DC is a bilateral issue. However, I wish to reiterate our hope that US will continue its engagement and efforts for the success of Afghan Peace Process. Peace in Afghanistan remains a shared objective,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in response to queries from media colleagues regarding President Ghani’s and Dr Abdullah Abdullah’s visit to the US.  

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, LATEST NEWS, PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Afghan leaders visit to US bilateral issue: FO

Staff Report ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 (DNA) – Pakistan on Monday describing the visit of AfghanRead More

Pakistan, Japan discuss cooperation in science and Technology

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 21 – Ambassador of Japan Kuninori Matsuda met Federal Minister for ScienceRead More

Comments are Closed