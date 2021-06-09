Afghan attack leaves ten aid workers dead

Monitoring Report

KABUL: Gunmen killed 10 people and injured 16 in an attack on a mine-clearing organization in northern Afghanistan, the humanitarian group said Wednesday.

An “unknown armed group” entered a de-mining camp in Baghlan Province, north of the capital, Kabul, and opened fire on HALO Trust staff at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday (1:20 p.m. ET), the organization said in a statement.

Around 110 men from local communities in northern Afghanistan were in the camp at the time, having finished their work on nearby minefields, the trust said.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said initial reports indicated that eight people had been killed and 14 injured. The reason behind the discrepancy in the number of casualties was not immediately clear.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, which said its gunmen fired automatic weapons on people after locking them up in two rooms.