Aagha Hamid Moosvi’s code of Azzadari will be followed in Moharram ul Haram; Agha Ali Moosavi

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI /DNA/ – The second anniversary of Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, the spiritual leader of the Shiite world, the patron-in-chief of the Supreme Shia Ulema Board and the head of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafaria, was observed with devotion and respect across the country.

Scholars, senior leaders of TNFJ draped a veil over the shrine of the leader, while the Mukhtar Force and Ibrahim Scouts saluted their leader. The main gathering of the anniversary, ‘Pyam Aqaye Moosavi Convention’, was held at the shrine of Quaid Jamia Al-Murtaza, Islamabad, in which scholars, preachers and poets from all over the country addressed and paid tribute to the leader for his unforgettable services to the country and the nation.

On this occasion, under the leadership of the sons of Quaid Agha Muhammad Murtaza Moosavi Advocate and Agha Ali Rooh Al Abbas Moosavi, a renewed commitment was made to ensure the protection of the unity of the Ummah and the ideology of Pakistan while remaining closed to the mission-e-willa o azza established by Quaid Millat Jafaria Agha Moosavi.

The participants also expressed their determination that the code of mourning of Agha Moosavi will be fully implemented and unity among Muslims will be promoted in month of Muharram.

The Payam Moosavi convention was attended by the elders of the nation from the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the followers of Agha Moosvi and the provincial officials of Tehreek Nifaz Fiqh Jafaria.