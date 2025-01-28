A Memorable Journey to Swat

Nawal Fawad

The desire to explore the world and witness its breathtaking beauty has always dominated my mind. Recently, I had the privilege of fulfilling this aspiration when the administration of Punjab College, Sahiwal, organized an exciting trip to Kalam, Swat. As soon as I heard about the trip, I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t afford to miss. I eagerly sought my mother’s permission to join the excursion, and once she approved, I began preparing for the adventure. Packing all the essentials and preparing provisions for the journey, I felt a mix of anticipation and excitement. My two younger sisters enthusiastically helped with my preparations and quickly got ready to accompany me.To ensure a safe and comfortable trip, the college principal made thoughtful arrangements for transportation, hiring experienced drivers and well-maintained vehicles from Lahore. These arrangements reassured both students and parents about the journey’s safety. While the thought of traveling across long and mountainous roads to Swat was somewhat daunting, the thrill of the adventure far outweighed any apprehension. Finally, the much-awaited day arrived. With hearts full of excitement, we boarded the bus and departed from Sahiwal, heading toward Islamabad. The journey was made enjoyable by the comfortable seating arrangements on the bus, which helped alleviate any sense of exhaustion. Our first stop was at Bhera, a familiar and nostalgic place for me as it was a regular halt during my past trips to Islamabad. At Bhera, we enjoyed a delightful meal at a local restaurant, which set a cheerful tone for the rest of the journey.Resuming our travels, we passed through the vibrant landscapes of Islamabad, Mardan, and Malakand. The scenic beauty along the way was nothing short of mesmerizing. Towering mountains, lush greenery, and the sun casting its golden rays over the landscape created a serene and captivating atmosphere. It felt as though God was granting my long-cherished wish to witness nature’s splendor firsthand. As the bus moved steadily along the winding roads, the journey seemed effortless, like a silk thread gliding smoothly through fabric.We reached Swat in the early hours of the morning, around 6 a.m., greeted by the cool, crisp air of the valley. Though everyone was exhausted and sleep-deprived, the college administration warmly welcomed us with a delicious breakfast. This thoughtful gesture reinvigorated us, and we eagerly prepared to explore the enchanting valley.Our first destination was Mingora, a bustling town in Swat, where we got a glimpse of the region’s vibrant culture and industrious people. The streets were alive with activity, and the markets were teeming with vendors and buyers engaged in lively trade. The locals’ dedication to their daily routines reflected their strong work ethic, leaving a lasting impression on us.

By midday, we reached Malam Jabba, a popular tourist destination known for its breathtaking beauty. The journey to Malam Jabba was an adventure in itself, with narrow, winding roads leading us through awe-inspiring mountainous terrain. Upon arrival, the sight of snow-clad mountains surrounding the valley, their majestic peaks glistening under the sunlight, greeted us.The atmosphere at Malam Jabba was vibrant, with tourists from all over Pakistan gathered to experience its natural beauty. People bundled up in gloves and warm coats roamed the area, marveling at the snow-covered scenery. The college administration had arranged for us to take a chairlift ride, which offered a bird’s-eye view of the stunning valley below. The experience was both thrilling and serene, as we soaked in the panoramic views of the snow-laden landscape.Though reluctant to leave Malam Jabba’s enchanting beauty, we followed the college administration’s schedule and boarded the bus for the next leg of our journey to Kalam.The journey to Kalam was an unforgettable experience. As we ascended higher into the mountains, the air grew colder, and the landscape became even more captivating. It felt as though we were soaring above the mountain peaks, surrounded by clouds that seemed to embrace the valley below. The natural beauty of Kalam was nothing short of a masterpiece, a testament to the grandeur of God’s creation.We reached Kalam in the evening and checked into the Holiday Inn Hotel. By this time, fatigue had taken its toll, and most students were eager to rest. However, the lively marketplace, illuminated by twinkling lights, was too inviting to resist. After enjoying a hearty meal at a local restaurant, we explored the market, which was brimming with unique handicrafts and souvenirs.

The next morning, after a hearty breakfast, we set out to visit Mahodand Lake, one of the most iconic and picturesque locations in the Kalam Valley. The journey to the lake was filled with excitement and anticipation. Upon arrival, we were greeted by a stunning sight: a crystal-clear lake nestled amidst snow-covered mountains. The tranquil waters of Mahodand Lake reflected the surrounding peaks, creating a picture-perfect scene that felt almost surreal.We spent the day boating on the lake, savoring hot samosas, and capturing countless photographs to preserve the memories. Despite the biting cold, time seemed to fly as we reveled in the lake’s serene beauty. By the time we returned to the hotel in the evening, we were filled with a sense of fulfillment and gratitude for the experience.That evening, the college administration organized a bonfire for the students. Gathered around the warm flames, we enjoyed music, laughter, and lively conversations that created an atmosphere of camaraderie and joy. The bonfire continued until midnight, leaving us with cherished memories of our time in Kalam.Before retiring for the night, we visited the local market once again to purchase gifts for our loved ones. The vibrant energy of the marketplace, coupled with the warm hospitality of the locals, made the shopping experience truly enjoyable.The next morning marked the end of our unforgettable journey. After breakfast, we reluctantly bid farewell to the beautiful valley of Swat and began our journey back to Sahiwal. As the bus retraced its path through the mountainous roads, I couldn’t help but reflect on the incredible experiences and memories we had created during the trip.This journey to Swat was more than just a vacation; it was an opportunity to connect with nature, explore a rich culture, and bond with fellow students. It reminded me of the importance of stepping out of our comfort zones to discover the beauty and diversity of the world around us.Lastly, I am deeply grateful to Sir Dr. Muhammad AkramZaheer for encouraging me to document the delightful memories of this journey. His guidance has inspired me to cherish and share the experiences that have enriched my life. This unforgettable trip to Swat will forever remain etched in my memory as a testament to the wonders of exploration and the joy of discovering new horizons.

BS English University of Sahiwal

[email protected]