A humanitarian cargo from Belarus arrived in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, DEC 21: /DNA/ – On behalf of the President and the Government of the Republic of Belarus, the Ministry of Emergency Situations organized the collection and delivery of humanitarian cargo to Islamabad due to severe consequences of floods in Pakistan. On December 21, 2022, the cargo arrived at Islamabad International Airport accompanied by a Belarusian delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus, general-major of internal service Igor Bolotov. The Belarusian Side provided humanitarian cargo weighing 27.7 tons with a total cost of more than 400 thousand U.S. dollars.The IL-76 transport aircraft delivered frame tents, petrol pumping plants, diesel generators, blankets, medicines, clothing for children and adults, kits for cleaning, conditioning and disinfection of water, hand sanitizers and emergency disinfection, antiseptics.Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Belarus and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan were established on February 3, 1994. Both Belarus and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, which have developed to become a multifaceted partnership over a relatively short span of time. The volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan has varied from $50 to $120 million per year over the past 15 years. Belarus and Pakistan are closely cooperating on the international arena in addressing pressing issues of the global and regional agenda.