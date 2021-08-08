9 shopkeepers booked over profiteering
SIALKOT, Aug 08 :The district police registered cases against nine shopkeepers for selling food items at excessive rates.
According to a spokesperson, the district police conducted raids on the report of special magistrates and found 12 shopkeepers — Muhammad Akhtar, Azam Khan, Qasim Raza, Muhammad Jamil, Zulfiqar, Mansha, Aqib, Amaan and Karamat Ali — selling substandard meat, chicken, milk, yogurt and other food items at exorbitant rates.
The police registered cases against them.
(Next News) PM, COAS laud NCOC on 500 days of tackling covid-19 »
Related News
Terrorists from inside Afghanistan open fire on a Pak military post in Dewagar
ISLAMABAD, AUG 8 /DNA/ – Terrorists from inside Afgnaistan across the international border, opened fireRead More
Pakistan rejects ‘baseless Indian allegations of infiltration’ across Line of Control
ISLAMABAD, AUG 8: Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday rejected reports published byRead More
Comments are Closed