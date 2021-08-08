Sunday, August 8, 2021
9 shopkeepers booked over profiteering

| August 8, 2021

SIALKOT, Aug 08 :The district police registered cases against nine shopkeepers for selling food items at excessive rates.

According to a spokesperson, the district police conducted raids on the report of special magistrates and found 12 shopkeepers — Muhammad Akhtar, Azam Khan, Qasim Raza, Muhammad Jamil, Zulfiqar, Mansha, Aqib, Amaan and Karamat Ali — selling substandard meat, chicken, milk, yogurt and other food items at exorbitant rates.

The police registered cases against them.

