800 hockey clubs to compete in chief of army staff championship starting DEC 20

LAHORE, DEC 9 /DNA/ – The Chief of Army Staff Inter-Club Hockey Championship will begin on December 20. 2024. Teams of 800 registered hockey clubs from all over the country will participate in the championship.

The championship will be held in four phases.

Lahore. In the first phase, competitions will be held between clubs at the district level from December 20 to January 5, 2025. Lahore. In the second phase, division and regional level competitions will be held from January 8 to January 13.

In the third phase, provincial level competitions will be held from January 15 to 22. At the end of provincial level competitions, 10 teams will qualify for national level competitions.

At the national level, four teams from Punjab, two each from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will qualify.

One team each from Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will qualify.

In the fourth phase, the national level competitions will be held from February 3 to 15. National level hockey matches will be held at The National Hockey Stadium.

We are thankful to Chief of Staff Hafiz Syed Asim Munir for organizing this event. This championship will prove to be a milestone in the revival of the national sport hockey.