78 countries call for early implementation of UN anti-racism declaration

NEW YORK: At the United Nations seventy-eight countries, including China have called for speeding up the implementation of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, putting an end to discrimination, racism and xenophobia.

In a joint statement, on the occasion of 20th anniversary of the DDPA, these countries expressed deep alarm and reaffirmed the global fight against racial discrimination, xenophobia, intolerance, social prejudice, police brutality, social inequality and all their abhorrent and evolving forms and manifestations should remain a matter of priority for the international community.