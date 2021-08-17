Tuesday, August 17, 2021
77 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

| August 17, 2021

FAISALABAD, Aug 17 :The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 77 shopkeepers

over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected 879 shops

in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 77 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 89,000 on them.

