77 shopkeepers fined over profiteering
FAISALABAD, Aug 17 :The price control magistrates imposed a fine on 77 shopkeepers
over profiteering in the district on Tuesday.
A spokesman for the district administration said price control magistrates inspected 879 shops
in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 77 shopkeepers involved in profiteering.
The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 89,000 on them.
