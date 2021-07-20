6th Virtual Khuli Katchery with Pakistani Community in Belgium and Luxembourg

BRUSSELS, JUL 20 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Zaheer A. Janjua, held the 6th monthly Khuli Katchery in a virtual format with Pakistani diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Janjua underscored that Khuli Katchery sessions have provided a forum for direct interaction between the Embassy and Pakistani community which has contributed towards improved service delivery. He emphasized that the Embassy will continue to remain closely engaged with the community to extend the best possible services by incorporating their inputs.

Ambassador Janjua emphasized that despite economic decline around the world, Pakistan’s economic growth is reflective of Government’s sound economic recovery policies.

Highlighting Government’s strategic measures for accelerating the post-pandemic recovery, he referred to allocation of Rs. 20 billion for the health sector, special package given to the construction industry, issuance of Eurobonds and spurring Industrial growth by 3.57 percent, manufacturing by 8.77 percent, construction by 8.34 percent and services by 4.43 percent.

The Ambassador underlined that Pakistan Stock Exchange has been named as the Best Asian Stock Market and the fourth-best stock market in the world. He stressed that as a result of all these measures, Pakistan recorded growth of 3.94%, which is almost twice the expected rate. The Ambassador also highlighted the success of Roshan Digital Account and Embassy’s efforts to promote it.

Appreciating Pakistani diaspora, the Ambassador highlighted that remittances from Pakistanis abroad have reached 29 billion, out of which $ 226 million have been sent from Belgium to Pakistan, witnessing an unprecedented increase of 246 %, year on year basis.

The event was organized in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to maintain close engagement with the Pakistani diaspora and to provide seamless services.

The virtual interaction was attended by a large number of diaspora members from different walks of life, including students, business, social services, and media.

The community members appreciated the Embassy’s outreach efforts and provision of efficient consular services.=DNA

