63 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia in a single day
ISLAMABAD, JAN 6: In the last 24 hours, a total of 63 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia, according to immigration authorities. Saudi Arabia: Among the deportees, 4 individuals were blacklisted, 15 were sent back for begging, and 10 were deported for overstaying their visas.
Malaysia: Authorities deported 16 Pakistanis for being undocumented migrants.
Iraq: 11 individuals were deported for illegal entry into the country.
UAE: 4 Pakistanis were deported and sent back to Karachi.
All deportees underwent legal procedures at Karachi Airport before being allowed to return to their homes.
Related News
63 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia in a single day
ISLAMABAD, JAN 6: In the last 24 hours, a total of 63 Pakistanis have beenRead More
Maldives, Sri Lanka recall their envoys
Maldives high commissioner’s meeting with the Afghanistan Charge d Affaires cost him his job AnsarRead More
Comments are Closed