63 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia in a single day

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6: In the last 24 hours, a total of 63 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia, according to immigration authorities. Saudi Arabia: Among the deportees, 4 individuals were blacklisted, 15 were sent back for begging, and 10 were deported for overstaying their visas.

Malaysia: Authorities deported 16 Pakistanis for being undocumented migrants.

Iraq: 11 individuals were deported for illegal entry into the country.

UAE: 4 Pakistanis were deported and sent back to Karachi.

All deportees underwent legal procedures at Karachi Airport before being allowed to return to their homes.