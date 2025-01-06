Monday, January 6, 2025
Main Menu

63 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia in a single day

| January 6, 2025
63 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia in a single day

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6: In the last 24 hours, a total of 63 Pakistanis have been deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia, according to immigration authorities. Saudi Arabia: Among the deportees, 4 individuals were blacklisted, 15 were sent back for begging, and 10 were deported for overstaying their visas.

Malaysia: Authorities deported 16 Pakistanis for being undocumented migrants.

Iraq: 11 individuals were deported for illegal entry into the country.

UAE: 4 Pakistanis were deported and sent back to Karachi.

All deportees underwent legal procedures at Karachi Airport before being allowed to return to their homes.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

63 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia in a single day

63 Pakistanis deported from Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Malaysia in a single day

ISLAMABAD, JAN 6: In the last 24 hours, a total of 63 Pakistanis have beenRead More

Maldives, Sri Lanka recall their envoys

Maldives, Sri Lanka recall their envoys

Maldives high commissioner’s meeting with the Afghanistan Charge d Affaires cost him his job AnsarRead More

Comments are Closed