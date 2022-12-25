5 soldiers embraced Shahadat during exchange of fir with terrorists
KAHAN, /DNA/ – Based on credible intelligence, a clearance Operation is underway in Kahan area of Balochistan since 24 Dec 2022. , Today, an IED exploded close to the leading party.
Resultantly, Captain Fahad along with four other brave sons of soil Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon have embraced Shahadat, laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism.
Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.
Security Forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives
The sanitization Operation continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators.
