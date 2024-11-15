41st Anniversary of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Celebrated

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – A celebration was held in Islamabad to mark the 41st anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. The event was attended by distinguished guests including Ambassador of Turkiye, Irfan Neziroglu, former Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, former Senator Talha Mehmood, and Dilsad Senol.

The gathering featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate the occasion, highlighting the long-standing ties and friendship between the communities. The attendees expressed their best wishes for the future prosperity and development of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.