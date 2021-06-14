34 more Pakistanis die of COVID-19 during last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD : The Covid-19 has claimed 34 more lives in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide death toll to 21,723.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the country’s caseload climbed to 942,189 after 1,019 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period.

The 1,019 new infections emerged when 39,214 tests were conducted with positivity rate recorded at 2.59 per cent, the NCOC said.

So far 878,740 people have recovered their health back from the deadly virus, while 2,676 are still said to be critical across the country, the NCOC data showed.

As many 10,696,402 doses of vaccine have been administered out of which 2,883,959 are fully vaccinated while 5,439,101 people have partially received the vaccine jabs.

On Sunday, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had said that NCOC would meet on Monday (today) to discuss matters related to the ban on indoor marriages.

According to details, the Marriage Halls Association delegation called on Federal Minister for Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in Karachi.

During the meeting, the delegation demanded the NCOC to lift a ban on indoor marriages.