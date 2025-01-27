2nd Chief of Army Staff Inter Club tourney: Rising Stars Hockey Club beats Gilgit to qualify for Lahore round

ISLAMABAD: High Commissioner of Brunei Kamal Ahmed giving runner’s up award to the Captain of the Gilgit-Baltistan team. -DNA

Second Chief of Army Staff Interclub Hockey Championship 2024-25 Provincial Round 3 in the name of Rising Stars Hockey Club Islamabad

According to the details, in connection with the ongoing second Chief of Army Staff Interclub Hockey Championship 2024-25, Islamabad.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir region competitions were held at Naseer Banda Hockey Ground Islamabad, in the final match of which Rising Stars Hockey Club Islamabad qualified for the National Round of the Inter-Club Championship by defeating Young Stars Hockey Club Gilgit 3-4 after a nerve-wracking match. Waqqas Shah of the winning team nominated by the Chief Guest and Jury as the Player of the Match and the goalkeeper of the Gilgit team as the Best Goalkeeper of the Match for his best performance.

The special guest of today’s final match was Mr. Kamal Bashah Ahmad, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam, who praised the performance of both teams in his speech after the distribution of prizes, and President of the winning team, Rising Stars Hockey Club, Mahmood Ahmad, General Secretary Sohail Akram Janjua.

Congratulating the players along with team manager Ansar Mahmood Bhatti and coach Asif Bhatti for becoming the regional champion and expressed good wishes for the next stage.