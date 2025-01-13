27 terrorists eliminated in major Balochistan security operation: ISPR

Rawalpindi, JAN 13 /DNA/ – On 12 January 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Kacchi District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists in the area.

During the conduct of operation, own troops stealthily surrounded & effectively engaged the terrosits’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell.

Multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation.

The killed terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.