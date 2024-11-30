200,000 youths to be equipped with IT skills annually: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, Nov 30 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal has said that Information Technology is bringing revolutionary changes in almost every sector of life.

He said this while addressing foundation stone laying ceremony of a multipurpose building at Information Technology University (ITU) on Saturday. “ITU is among best IT universities of the country and credit goes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who had laid the foundation of the university knowing the importance of IT, being the then Punjab Chief Minister. Progress of every sector that is linked with the economy is connected with IT,” he added.

Ahsan Iqbal said that new technologies and emerging applications were replacing all traditional production models. He said that one ‘Uber’ application completely reorganized the public transport system and similarly online e-commerce actually shut down big retailer stores in America. “Extraordinary IT skills are vital for a strong future of any nation and now success is linked with hard work and innovation. Nokia and Blackberry became history because they did not move with market innovation preferences,” he added.

The minister said that research, innovation and entrepreneurship were important to be followed, adding that the vision 2025 was made keeping in view the combination. “Unfortunately in 2018 a change was brought about as a result of a conspiracy. Change does not mean disrupting the country’s development process. The change in 2018 sabotaged the China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he claimed.

Ahsan Iqbal said that false allegations related to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor resulted in lost investment opportunities worth 30 to 40 billion dollars. He said that if that investment had come to the country then the economy could have become export-oriented. “The PML-N believes in empowering youngsters so that they can play a positive role in the country’s development and prosperity. Global competitiveness is a must to excel and it is essential for Pakistan to become an export-led economy. It is the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to equip youngsters with latest IT skills,” he maintained.

He said that a programme had been initiated to impart IT skills among 200,000 youngsters annually with the support of China and Huawei company. He said that efforts were being made to take IT departments of the country’s universities to the next level. “A programme worth Rs 6 billion has been approved under which five UETs would be provided world class laboratories. The things are improving and the stock market has crossed 100,000 points and investors are coming to Pakistan.”

He said that when the PTI march had reached Islamabad it resulted in dropping the stock market by 4,000 points and the day when they left the federal capital the stock market witnessed a surge of 4,500 points. “Political stability and continuity of policies are highly important for ensuring smooth progress in the country. We have 23 years to give our best so that Pakistan’s 100 years can be celebrated in a befitting manner.”

He said, “It is our collective responsibility not to allow anybody to disrupt the continuity of policies and reform process in the country. It is high time that people said no to politics of chaos and the country only needed an economic long march,” he added.

Earlier, he also inaugurated ‘SZCU-ITU Joint MetaCenter for Advanced Photonics and Electronics and NJUST-ITU Joint International Lab for Quantum Science & Computing.

ITU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Adnan Noor Mian also presented a shield to Ahsan Iqbal.