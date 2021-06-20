Sunday, June 20, 2021
2 terrorists killed in forces operation in North Waziristan

| June 20, 2021

SPINWAM: Two terrorists have been killed in an intelligence based operation by security forces in Spinwam area of North Waziristan district.

According to ISPR, Naik Nazakat Khan, resident of Attock, also embraced martyrdom during the operation.

The killed terrorists were active members of TTP in the area and involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

