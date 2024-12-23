£190m case: People won’t tolerate if injustice committed against Imran, warns PTI

ISLAMABAD, DEC 23: Terming the £190 million case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi “worst example of political victimisation”, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Monday warned that people would not tolerate if injustice is committed against the incarcerated ex-premier.

His remarks came hours after an accountability court in Islamabad postponed its verdict, which was expected today, until January 6 in the corruption case.

Addressing a press conference in Peshawar, the former ruling party’s information secretary called the PTI founder the “biggest leader” of the country.

“The political revenge-based case will also draw global reaction,” he warned the government.

The PTI leader asked: “Why did the verdict in £190 case postpone?”

Terming the case a “fabricated story”, Akram said that the reference was aimed at forcing PTI founder to bow before the government.

“Why was the verdict [in the case] postponed? Where the judgment is being written that it is causing such difficulty.”

“There is nothing in the case,” he said, adding that the PTI founder was just a trustee of the trust Al-Qadir Trust.