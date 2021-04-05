18 killed in Sudan clashes
El GENEINA: In Sudan, 18 people have been killed and fifty-four injured in clashes in El Geneina city.
According to Sudanese sources, the clashes between militiamen and members of the Masalit tribe began and escalated throughout the city today.
