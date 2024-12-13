14th Pakistan-EU Joint Commission

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (DNA):The 14th Pakistan-European Union (EU) Joint Commission took place on 21 November 2024 in Islamabad. The discussions took stock of recent political developments, including electoral processes in both Pakistan (parliamentary elections of 8 February) and the EU (elections to the European Parliament of 6-9 June and the ongoing formation of the new College of Commissioners).

Pakistan and the EU recognized the importance of their cooperation and sustained engagement, particularly in areas such as trade, migration, human rights, political, economic and development cooperation with a focus on the Global Gateway strategy. The sides agreed to continue cooperation on emerging challenges of food, energy security, and climate change.

Pakistan-EU Sub-Group meeting on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights

The Joint Commission was preceded by the Sub-Group on Democracy, Governance, Rule of Law and Human Rights on 19 November 2024 and was co-chaired between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European External Action Service. The two sides reviewed the post-elections political developments in Pakistan and the EU. They agreed on the need for continued efforts to strengthen the electoral process. The EU reiterated the importance of political pluralism, democratic values, independent media, vibrant civil society, judicial independence, and international human rights standards, which are key for democratic elections.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the protection of all human rights, including women and children’s rights, labour and migrant rights, as well as fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of expression and opinion including growing problem of disinformation.

Pakistan presented its reform agenda, including in the framework of the National Action Plan on Human Rights, National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights, as well as actions towards the full implementation of 27 international conventions related to GSP+. Pakistan and the EU also exchanged views on freedom of religion or belief and the rights of persons belonging to minorities and vulnerable groups and concerns about anti-Muslim hatred. Both sides reiterated the importance of continued dialogue on these shared concerns.

The EU reiterated its position on the abolishment of death penalty and emphasised the need to pursue the reform process of the mercy petition.

Pakistan-EU Sub-Group on Trade

The meeting of the Pakistan-EU Sub-group on Trade also preceded the Joint Commission and was held on 20 November 2024 between the Ministry of Commerce and DG Trade of the European Commission.

The EU is Pakistan’s second-largest trading partner, with the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) arrangement contributing significantly to the growth of bilateral trade. During the Pakistan-EU Sub-group on Trade meeting, discussions covered a wide range of topics. Both sides acknowledged the importance of a robust multilateral trading system and exchanged views on recent developments at the multilateral (WTO), plurilateral, and bilateral levels.

The Pakistan-EU bilateral trade relations were discussed at length, covering a wide range of topics including market access challenges for both sides. Among other areas of specific interest, cooperation on the implementation of the GSP+ was prominent. Both sides acknowledged that since the grant of GSP status in 2014, the bilateral trade relations have made significant strides.

The EU remains committed to providing information on its upcoming legislative developments to facilitate Pakistan’s compliance with EU’s regulatory framework. Pakistan and the EU reiterated the importance of continued collaboration to promote sustainable growth and trade development.

Pakistan-EU Sub-Group on Development Cooperation

The meeting of the Sub-Group on Development also took place on 20 November 2024 between the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the International Partnerships DG of the European Commission.

Pakistan and the EU agreed on the continued relevance of key priority areas under the on-going Multi-annual Indicative Programme (MIP):

i) Green Inclusive Growth,

ii) Human Capital/TVET, and

iii) Governance including Rule of Law and Human Rights.

These priorities remain well aligned with the National Development agenda and development priorities of the Government of Pakistan. In this context, Pakistan welcomed the EU’s continuous support to Pakistan’s Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF), in a Team Europe approach.

The EU presented the details of the projects for the period 2025-2027 following the Mid-Term Review of the MIP and updated on the EU’s policy framework and the Global Gateway. Pakistan appreciated the recent visit of the European Investment Bank in Pakistan held in September 2024 and agreed on the opportunity to enhance engagement within the framework of the Global Gateway by identifying new investments.

The EU expressed its continued support to Pakistan in developing green and clean energy. The two sides also discussed regional programmes and recognized their importance to strengthen regional collaboration in areas of common interest.

In the area of governance and rule of law, the critical role of civil society in the country’s socio-economic development, as well as support to an enabling environment for Global Gateway investments to thrive (public financial management, rule of law) were discussed.

Other issues of common interest

Reiterating their commitment to the Pakistan-EU Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP) signed in 2019, Pakistan and the EU reviewed the state of its implementation, five years on. Pakistan presented proposals to expand bilateral cooperation in additional areas, among others in agriculture, taxation, and disaster risk reduction.

The Joint Commission discussed the progress on joint commitments in the context of the Pakistan-EU comprehensive Migration and Mobility Dialogue, including in the area of return and readmission in the framework of Pakistan-EU Joint Readmission Agreement, as well as in the area of legal migration under the Pakistan-EU Talent Partnership.

The EU reiterated its appreciation for Pakistan’s generosity in hosting Afghan refugees over the decades and welcomed the decision to extend the validity of Proof of Registrations cards of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan until 30 June 2025. The EU also reiterated its support to the Solution Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR), aimed at providing lasting solutions for Afghan refugees and their host communities in neighbouring countries.

Pakistan and the EU acknowledged the importance of regional cooperation on security matters, including counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics. Concerning regional developments, Pakistan underlined its deep concern on the human rights and humanitarian situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan also called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from the occupied Arab territories. The EU reiterated its call for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza; the unconditional release of all hostages; and the urgent and unimpeded humanitarian access and distribution at scale of humanitarian assistance; as well as an enduring end to hostilities in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2735. The EU further restated its position concerning Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Both Pakistan and the EU stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to all conflicts, in full respect of the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

The Joint Commission was co-chaired by Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Pakistan and Ms Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and the Pacific in the European External Action Service. It was agreed to hold the next session of the EU-Pakistan Joint Commission in Brussels in 2025.