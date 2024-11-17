12 Wheelies arrested
ATTOCK, Nov 17 (DNA): At least 12 motorbike riders were arrested for doing one wheeling on Sunday.
According to the police spokesperson, the Hazro police team was on patrol near Musa Colony and saw 6 motorcycles on which 12 young boys were riding. They came wheeling and zig-zagging with extreme speed and carelessness, which was barely stopped.
Nabil Ahmed, Faizan Ali, Safian, Shahzeb, Muhammad Usman, Zeeshan Ahmed, Umar Farooq, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Ramadan, Muhammad Daniyal, Muhammad Kashif and Saqib were arrested by the police and a case was registered.
