100,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive through COVAX

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: More than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine have arrived in Pakistan through the COVAX facility, UNICEF Pakistan reported on Friday.

The doses reached Islamabad this morning with the help of UNICEF, it said, in a statement on Facebook. UNICEF said that a consignment containing diluents as well as syringes is expected in the next two days. The Pfizer vaccine will be utilised across the country in the ongoing vaccination campaign, it said.

Friday’s consignment marks the second shipment to have arrived through the COVAX facility. The first, which arrived on May 8, contained 1,248,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. COVAX is a global vaccine-sharing programme co-led by the World Health Organisation, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It has pledged 17.2 million doses to Pakistan.