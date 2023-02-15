Zulfi Bokhari expresses sorrow over loss of lives due to earthquake in Turkey and Syria
FROM QAZI SHOAIB KHAN
DNA
ATTOCK (FEB-15): Central Leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf and expected candidate for NA-50 Attock Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari (alias Zulfi Bokhari) on Wednesday vowed that the people of Pakistan were stand with their Turkish and Syrian brethren in their crucial hours who will also continue their all kind of supports with the victims as well as their aggrieved families. He also expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident of destructive earthquake occurred in Turkey and Syria.
QAZI SHOAIB KHAN, BUREAU CHIEF, DISTRICT ATTOCK
