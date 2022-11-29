Zubair Motiwala condoles the demise of S.M. Muneer

ISLAMABAD, NOV 29: /DNA/ – Zubair Motiwala; Chairman PAJCCI has expressed his deep sorrow on the sad demise of S.M.Muneer; icon of Pakistan Business community.

His services will never be forgotten by the business community and nation. Motiwala expressed deep condolences to his family and friends and prayed for the departed soul.

Muneer was leading businessman, industrialist and board member of several organizations; he also managed several social welfare projects like schools & hospitals.

Late SM Muneer also served as former president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former Chief Executive of the Trade and Development Authority (TDAP).