Zong’s digital scholars program, empowering young women for Pakistan’s AI-ready future

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (DNA):Marking the International Day of the Girl Child, Zong, Pakistan’s Leading Technology Services Enterprise, in partnership with Knowledge Platform, has launched the next phase of the Zong Digital Scholars Program, advancing its commitment to digital inclusion, future-ready skills, and greater participation of young girls in Pakistan’s technology-driven economy.

Building on an established foundation of impact, the program has reached more than 50,000 students, including over 5,000 young women, across 300+ schools in 35 cities across Pakistan.

This phase marks a strategic shift from broad-based digital education outreach to equipping the next generation with the skills and capabilities needed to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Over the next year, the program aims to reach 10,000 college and university students, delivering self-paced, game-based digital learning focused on artificial intelligence, analytical thinking, and problem-solving. By strengthening these critical capabilities, the program seeks to bridge the gap between access to digital learning and the skills needed to participate meaningfully in the emerging digital economy.

Empowering young women is central to this next phase. With approximately 6,000 young women targeted for participation, representing 60% of the program’s intended reach, the initiative aims to expand access to technology education and create pathways for greater female participation in Pakistan’s digital and technology ecosystem. While maintaining a nationwide footprint, the program will place particular emphasis on underserved communities along the China-

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), where access to quality digital learning opportunities remains a critical priority.

Speaking on the occasion, Zong’s Director Strategy and Company’s Spokesperson, Nabila Yazdani, said, “At Zong, we believe technology has the power to create meaningful and lasting impact beyond connectivity. Through our Digital Scholars Program, we are investing in future-ready skills, digital inclusion and greater participation of young women in the technology ecosystem. As a Technology Services Enterprise, we remain committed to harnessing technology as an enabler of opportunity, inclusion and long-term sustainable social impact.”

Knowledge Platform COO Umair Ali added, “On this International Day of the Girl Child, we are proud to extend our partnership with Zong to expand access to digital learning across Pakistan. Together, we will reach 10,000 students, with 60% participation from young women. Our shared focus is on creating meaningful learning opportunities for communities that need them the most.”

Through this partnership, Zong continues to advance its vision of an inclusive, digitally empowered Pakistan, where access to learning and opportunity enables young people to realize their potential. By investing in AI readiness, digital capabilities, and women’s participation, the Digital Scholars Program reinforces Zong’s broader commitment to enabling Pakistan’s digital and intelligent transformation, helping ensure that the country’s next chapter of innovation is shaped by talent, ambition, and opportunity.