Zohaib Malik earns No 1 position in U-14 Pakistan tennis rankings

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s young tennis sensation Zohaib Afzal Malik has achieved the coveted No 1 position in the Under-14 category of the Pakistan Tennis Federation rankings, updated on September 12, 2024. This milestone marks a significant chapter in Zohaib’s burgeoning tennis career and is a testament to his relentless hard work and dedication.

Zohaib’s success would not have been possible without the steadfast support and expert guidance of several individuals and organisations. ACE Tennis played a pivotal role in his journey, while Pakistan’s tennis stalwarts, including Aisam-ul-Haq (also the owner of ACE Tennis Academy), longest serving Pakistan No. 1 and Coach Aqeel Khan, Coach Muhammad Khalid, and Trainer M Arshad Javed, provided invaluable mentorship and encouragement. Their collective efforts have been instrumental in shaping Zohaib’s path to excellence.

Zoahib extended special thanks to SA Gardens for their sponsorship and Lahore Grammar School (LGS) Phase 5 for their all-out support, which enabled Zohaib to pursue his passion at the highest level. Zohaib also expressed his appreciation for Troops Academy in Thailand, which played a vital role in honing his skills and preparing him for future challenges on the international stage. With a promising future ahead, Zohaib vowed to continue making strides in the world of tennis and earning more and more accolades for his country at international level as well.