Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on July 10
The Zilhaj moon has not been sighted and Eidul Azha will fall on July 10 (Sunday), Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced on Wednesday evening.
Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said: “No testimony of the moon being sighted was received from any part of Pakistan.”
Therefore, Maulana Azad said, it was decided with a unanimous consensus that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on July 10.
“May God grant the blessings of the upcoming days to the entire Islamic world and this beloved country of mine,” he said.Azad stressed that a message of unity should be taken forward. The chairman then held prayers for peace and stability in the country.
Related News
Zilhaj moon not sighted, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on July 10
The Zilhaj moon has not been sighted and Eidul Azha will fall on July 10Read More
PTI was behind my defeat in 2018 election: Qureshi
MULTAN, JUN 29 (DNA) — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister ShahRead More
Comments are Closed