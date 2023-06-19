Zilhaj crescent sighted in Pakistan; Eidul Azha on June 29

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (DNA): The crescent for the month of Zilhaj was

sighted on Monday in many cities including Lahore and Islamabad of the

country as the last month of the Islamic Calendar will start tomorrow

June 20 (Tuesday).

It means the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha will be observed in

Pakistan on June 29 (Thursday).

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Syed Abdul Khabir Azad announced

the sighting of the crescent in a press conference as the Committee

received multiple evidences for the sighting of the new crescent.

Lahore Zonal Committee confirmed the sighting of the moon.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting Zilhaj moon met in

Karachi on Monday in the office of the Meteorological Department under

the chairmanship of Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

It may be mentioned here that the Zilhaj crescent had been sighted in

Saudi Arabia thus Youm-e-Arafat – the key ritual of Hajj, will be

observed a day before Eidul Azha on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

“The Crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1444 was observed in Saudi

Arabia, subsequently Dhul Hijjah 1444 will begin tomorrow, Monday, 19

June 2023 pending official statement from the Royal Court. Day of

Arafah: Tuesday, June 27, 2022 and the Eid Al Adha: Wednesday, June 28,

20232.”

Saudi Arabia had officially asked local citizens to spot and report if

any the new moon of Zilhaj– which marks the beginning of Eidul Azha and

confirms the date and time of Hajj 2023.

====