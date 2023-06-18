Zil Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Azha on June 28

RIYADH, JUN 18: Zil Hajj moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and Hajj rituals will be performed on June 27 and Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 28.

The annual Hajj pilgrimage will start on June 26 after the crescent sighting for the Islamic month of Zil Hajj today. Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 28, Wednesday, in Saudi Arabia.

In Pakistan, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held tomorrow (Monday) for sighting the crescent of Islamic month of Zil Hajj.

According to a religious ministry spokesperson, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, will preside over the meeting in Karachi.

Similarly, zonal committees will also hold meetings in various cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on the same day.

It is worth mentioning here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.

Eidul Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by the Muslim faithful to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to Allah Almighty.

Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.