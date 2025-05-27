Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eid ul Adha to be celebrated on June 7

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announces decision following Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting

LAHORE, MAY 27: The Zil Hajj moon has not been sighted and Eid ul Adha will fall on June 7 (Saturday), Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad announced on Tuesday evening.

According to the announcement, the first day of Zil Hajj will fall on Thursday, May 29, 2025, while Eid ul Adha will be observed on Saturday, June 7.

Addressing a press conference, Azad said that no testimony of sighting the moon of the month was received from any part of Pakistan.

“It was decided with consensus that Zil Hajj 1, 1446 Hijri would be on May 29, Thursday and Eid ul Adha would be observed on June 7, Saturday,” he added.

He noted that the weather remained cloudy in most parts of the country and clear in some.

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was held in Islamabad for sighting of the Zil Hajj moon 1446 Hijri.

Moreover, the Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees meetings were also held separately at their respective headquarters to see the Eid ul Adha moon.

Meanwhile, religious scholar Mufti Ramzan Sialvi confirmed that moon was not sighted in Lahore, adding that the final announcement regarding moon sighting would be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.