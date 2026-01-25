Zhao Shiren lauds Mohsin Naqvi’s role in Pakistan-China friendship

LAHORE, JAN 25 /DNA/ – ‎Federal Interior Minister and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, met the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren. Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to Zhao Shiren for his services as Chinese Consul General and extended best wishes to him.

‎While speaking to Federal Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren said that everyone acknowledges his remarkable pace. He added that Mohsin Naqvi has played a valuable role in strengthening Pakistan–China bilateral relations. He said that first as Chief Minister Punjab and now as Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi has done extraordinary work to further strengthen Pakistan–China friendship. He also stated that his stay in Pakistan was extremely pleasant.

‎Talking to Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren, Federal Interior Minister and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that he shares a brotherly relationship with him, which will continue in the future as well. He added that his absence in Lahore will always be felt.

‎Mohsin Naqvi said that his recent visit to China included a very pleasant and productive three-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong. He said that bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest are moving forward. He further said that he will visit China again in September and will meet his brother.

‎Mohsin Naqvi presented the Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren with a bat signed by players as a gift. The Chinese Consul General presented Mohsin Naqvi with a book written by Chinese President Xi Jinping.