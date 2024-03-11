Zero Tolerance: Strict action against illegal profiteering in Ramadan, says Atif Raza

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK, 11 Mar: Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza has said that all possible steps will be taken to stabilize the prices of essential commodities in Ramadan. He expressed these views while talking to media representatives at DC office here on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that high selling and illegal profiteering will not be tolerated in the holy month and strictest legal action will be taken against those who do so. 9189 inspections were conducted from March 1 to March 10 to control prices of essential commodities. During this period, fines of Rs. 655,500 were imposed and 94 people were arrested, he added.

Atif Raza said that On the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 27 Price Magistrates are working across the district to control the sale of graphs and illegal profiteering and And special instructions have been issued to these magistrates to keep prices stable during the holy month. The district administration will adopt a policy of zero tolerance on haggling and profiteering. As per reported by our district representative faisal munir that He said that the distribution of Ramadan packages to deserving people, more than 86,000 Ramadan bags will be distributed across the district, Currently, more than 36 thousand bags have been distributed and the rest will be distributed in the near future he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, every possible relief is being provided to the deserving people in Ramadan And he himself is supervising the entire process. On the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the campaign “Sthara Punjab” has been started across the district, Under this campaign, vigorous measures are being taken for cleanliness. Five villages across the district will be made model villages, including Bhoda, Deri Lagal , Bahbodi, Jalwal and Humak. Later, DC Attock along with media representatives visited Ramzan Bazaar and reviewed the prices of essential commodities.