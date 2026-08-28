Zelenskyy says he ordered army to launch 1,000 drones a day at Russia
KYIV, AUG 28: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Friday that he has ordered his military to increase its long-range drone strikes against Russia to 1,000 per day, up from around 300 currently.
“There needs to be more: there is a concrete goal, and we will fulfil this task,” he said in his evening address.
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