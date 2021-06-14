Zelenskiy asks U.S. for clarity on NATO membership plan for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday in a joint interview with Reuters, Associated Press and Agence France-Presse that he wanted to hear a clear “yes” or “no” from U.S. President Joe Biden on a NATO Membership Action Plan for Ukraine.

He also said that the United States should provide economic support to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said Russia was dragging its feet on a meeting between him and President Vladimir Putin with no clear reason.

And he said most of the Russian troops that were moved in spring to areas near Ukraine’s borders had not been not pulled out.