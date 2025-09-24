Zardari visit adds new chapter to Pak, China friendship: Jiang Zaidong

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 24 /DNA/ – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong has said President Asif Ali Zadari’s 10-day visit to China — a journey across mountains and seas to his “home away from home” — has once again added a new chapter to the iron-clad friendship between China and Pakistan.

In an article on Wednesday, Zaidong presented details of Zardari’s visit that started on September 12 and continued till September 21.

During this journey, the president traversed three provincial-level administrative regions, visited four destinations, met with heads of local governments, and engaged with ordinary Chinese citizens.

“This trip has added new chapters to the legendary China-Pakistan friendship, advanced practical bilateral cooperation, and deepened the bond between our two peoples. This is a journey of civilization and innovation, shaped by mutual commitment,” he said.

Zaidong noted that during his visit to the Memorial Hall of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai, President Zardari commended the role of the CPC in liberation and rise of China on the globe as the major global power.

“We express our sincere gratitude for these kind words. As President Zardari noted, since its founding, the CPC has been unswervingly dedicated to pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the Chinese nation.”

He reiterated that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and iron-clad friends. “The time-honored friendship is a precious asset of the two countries and their peoples.

He said China is willing to work with Pakistan to implement the important outcomes of President Zardari’s visit and advance the Action Plan to Foster an Even Closer China-Pakistan Community with a Shared Future in the New Era (2025-2029).

“[We are also willing to] set an example for building a community with a shared future among neighboring countries, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind,” he added.

He said China is ready to work with Pakistan to effectively implement the consensus reached by the two countries’ leaders, and give full play to the comprehensive effects of CPEC Project.

“[We are ready to] focus on cooperation in the three key areas of industry, agriculture, and mining, expand cooperation in emerging fields, deepen local and cultural exchanges, and inject new impetus into the growth of bilateral cooperation,’ he added.

Currently, both China and Pakistan are in a critical phase of development and rejuvenation, and both are dedicated to fulfilling their people’s aspirations for a better life.

“China is willing to further strengthen exchanges on governance experience with Pakistan,” the ambassador added.