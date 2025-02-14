Friday, February 14, 2025
Zardari Swears in Dogar as Acting IHC Chief Justice

| February 14, 2025

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 (DNA):President Asif Ali Zardari administering the oath of office to Mr Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar as the Acting Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on 14-02-2025.

