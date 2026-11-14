Zardari, Shehbaz review economic situation and government reform agenda

LAHORE, NOV 14 /DNA/ — President Asif Ali Zardari met Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s residence in Lahore on Saturday, according to an official statement.

The two leaders discussed the overall political and economic situation in the country, with particular focus on the government’s economic reform agenda, inflation control measures, and the pace of development projects, sources said.

President Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reviewed matters relating to inter-provincial coordination and the strengthening of democratic institutions, the statement added. Both leaders underscored the need for political stability and national unity to address the country’s pressing challenges.