Zardari greets Turkish leadership

DNA

Islamabad: 28 Oct — President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the importance of strengthening Pakistan’s historic partnership with Türkiye through closer cooperation in trade, investment, defence, education, culture and other areas of mutual interest.

In his letter to the President of the Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, on the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, President Zardari highlighted the exceptional bond of brotherhood between the two countries, rooted in common history, faith, shared values and enduring ties between their peoples.

He said Türkiye had made significant progress over the past century, strengthening its institutions, advancing its economic development and enhancing its standing and contributions in regional and international affairs.

The President said Pakistan deeply values the solidarity and generous support extended by the Turkish leadership and people during challenging times. He expressed confidence that the historic partnership between the two countries would continue to flourish through enhanced political engagement and closer cooperation across areas of mutual interest.

Referring to the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, the President expressed confidence that the agreement would further strengthen bilateral and trilateral relations, deepen strategic cooperation among Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia and contribute to lasting peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.