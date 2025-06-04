Zardari greets new Korean president
DNA
ISLAMABAD, JUN 4: President Asif Ali Zardari has extended his heartiest congratulations to H.E. Mr. Lee Jae-myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea. He said that Pakistan remained committed to deepening its partnership with the Republic of Korea to achieve our mutual objectives for regional and global peace, as well as prosperity of the two nations.
