Zardari gets elected as president for second time with overwhelming majority

ISLAMABAD, MAR 9 /DNA/ – Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shafay on Saturday hoped that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will bring everybody on board.

Speaking to media in Lahore, expressed his thoughts in line with the presidential elections. “I have voted for Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections,” he added.

He rallied behind the coalition government, expressing optimism that measures would be taken to control inflation in the country.

Made it clear that PML-Q supremo Chaudhry Shujaat will not contest the Senate elections.

Few days back, PML-Q Spokesperson Mustafa Malik said that Zardari was the “best choice” for the president slot.

Expressing his thoughts, Malik was of the view that Zardari had also taken everybody on board in the past as the country’s president.

“PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat advocates the charter of economy between the political parties,” Malik added.

After the voting period ended, the counting of votes started. As per the vote count, Asif Zardari clinched 17 votes in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, while his opponent Achakzai grabbed 91 votes. A total of 109 votes were polled out of which one was rejected. Achakzai bagged 40.8 electoral votes in KP and Zardari 7.62.

In the Balochistan Assembly, all 47 votes have been bagged by Asif Zardari, as claimed by provincial Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. In terms of electoral votes, This is also the number of electoral votes polled against both candidates.

In the Sindh Assembly, Zardari got 151 votes, while Achakzai polled nine votes. A total of 162 votes were polled out of which one was rejected. Two of the cast votes were not included as per court orders. In terms of electoral votes, the PPP leader bagged 58 votes against Achakzai’s three.=DNA

===========