Zardari forms committee for talks with electables

ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of former president Asif Ali Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), will contact political parties and politicians for dialogue both before and after the general elections, scheduled to take place on February 8 next year.

The development was announced after Zardari formed a committee, comprising his party’s members, to get in touch with parties and politicos with the aim of fostering dialogue as the country approaches general polls in 2024.

The committee, as per a PPPP notification, will comprise members from all four provinces. From Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Secretary Information PPP Faisal Karim Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha and Sajid Toori will be a part of the committee.

Members from Sindh are Saeed Ghani and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while Chengez Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch will participate from Balochistan.

When contracted, Secretary Information PPP Kundi confirmed forming the committee for dialogue with political parties and personalities under a well-planned strategy.

The PPP co-chairman is known for his reconciliatory ways of politics and has been a proponent of a coalition government for the betterment of the country. He has consistently ruled out the formation of a single-party government and this time around, too, the senior politician is looking towards the many political groups in Pakistan.