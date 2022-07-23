Saturday, July 23, 2022
Main Menu

Zardari felicitates PFUJ’s newly-elected office-bearers

| July 23, 2022

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (DNA): Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali
Zardari on Saturday felicitated Afzal Butt and Arshad Ansari on getting
elected as Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president and
general secretary, respectively.

In a message, he expressed the hope that the newly-elected
office-bearers of the PFUJ will continue to work for the freedom of
media.

====

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan included in BBL 12 draft

MELBOURNE – Along with Pakistan cricket team all-format captain Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi andRead More

Zardari felicitates PFUJ’s newly-elected office-bearers

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (DNA): Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif AliZardari on Saturday felicitated AfzalRead More

Comments are Closed