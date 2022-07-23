Zardari felicitates PFUJ’s newly-elected office-bearers

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (DNA): Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali

Zardari on Saturday felicitated Afzal Butt and Arshad Ansari on getting

elected as Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president and

general secretary, respectively.

In a message, he expressed the hope that the newly-elected

office-bearers of the PFUJ will continue to work for the freedom of

media.

====