Zardari felicitates PFUJ’s newly-elected office-bearers
ISLAMABAD, July 23 (DNA): Former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali
Zardari on Saturday felicitated Afzal Butt and Arshad Ansari on getting
elected as Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president and
general secretary, respectively.
In a message, he expressed the hope that the newly-elected
office-bearers of the PFUJ will continue to work for the freedom of
media.
