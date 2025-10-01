Zakharova on US Plan: Gaza peace requires independent Palestine

MOSCOW, OCT 1 /DNA/ – The Russian Federation has taken note of the proposed peace plan for Gaza presented by the President of the United States. In relation to this initiative, the Official Representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria V. Zakharova, stated the following:

“Russia has consistently and firmly called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, we believe that any measures and initiatives aimed at achieving this critical goal deserve to be supported. It is our sincere hope that a ceasefire will not only take hold but will become sustainable, ultimately leading to a lasting stabilisation of the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

The establishment of a durable calm is a fundamental prerequisite for launching large-scale, comprehensive efforts to rebuild the sector’s critical infrastructure, which has suffered near-total destruction during the course of hostilities.

A successful and unimpeded implementation of this plan must pave the way for the resumption of a constructive dialogue between the Israeli and Palestinian sides. The ultimate objective remains a comprehensive political settlement of all outstanding issues on a recognised international legal basis. This foundation provides for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, coexisting in peace and security with Israel and all other states in the region.”