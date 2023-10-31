Zainab Nawaz earns “Silver Award”
DNA
ISLAMABAD, OCT 31: Displaying a profound scholarly aptitude and latent creative writing prowess, Zainab Nawaz, a ninth-grade student, has earned a Silver Award in the Junior writing category of the international essay writing competition “The Queen’s International Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition 2023”.
This year, The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition, the world’s oldest international writing competition, received 34924 entries from 56 Commonwealth countries.
Zainab Nawaz, an avid reader and writer, competed against thousands of entries and earned a Silver Award for showing her creative brilliance representing Pakistan in this prestigious international competition.
Related News
President for mainstreaming visually impaired persons through specialized skill-sets, jobs
ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP/DNA): President Arif Alvi on Monday said it was the collective responsibilityRead More
Pakistan, France discuss economic collaborations
ISLAMABAD, OCT 31: /DNA/ – Ambassador of France, Nicolas Galey, called on the Caretaker FederalRead More
Comments are Closed