Zaheerud Din Babar ranks among great minds of Asia: Speakers

DNA

LAHORE, Uzbekistan envoy Aybek Arif Usmanov has said that Zaheer-ud-Din Muhammad Babar is one of the great minds of Asia and his legacy is well known all over the world.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Babur: A Symbol of Shared Legacy between Pakistan & Uzbekistan’ at Punjab University here on Monday, he said Zaheer-ud-Din Babar deserves to be in one place with great scholars like Abu Raihan Beruni, Abu Ali Ibn Sina, Al-Faraby, Al-Khwarazmy, Mirza Ghalib, Allama Muhammad Iqbal who are considered as a common heritage of Islamic cultural renaissance, science and knowledge.

The seminar being held to celebrate 540th birth celebrations of Zaheer-ur-Din Babar was organized by Punjab University (PU) Department of History and Pakistan Studies Babar Legacy Center in collaboration with the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr. Amra Raza, chairman Department of History Prof. Dr. Mehboob Hussain, Director Babar Legacy Center Prof Dr. Rukhsana Iftikhar, diplomats, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Arif Usmanov said that the President and the people of Uzbekistan are grateful for honoring Babar’s legacy and enrichment of our political and cultural ties and enforcing our scientific and people to people contacts. He said in 2021, more than 70 art pieces and paintings were displayed in the Art Exhibition and the Art’s contest at PU, not just attracted the attention of the common public but also strengthening our re-connectivity. He thanked the PU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhter, Chairman Department of History & Pakistan Studies Dr. Mehboob, Dr. Rukhsana Iftikhar and others who made noble efforts for conducting a successful event to pay tribute to Zaheer-ur-Din Babar.

Dr. Mehboob said that South Asia and Central Asia are two geographical regions which share a history of mutual relations dating back to ancient times. He said that hundreds of poets, writers, Sufis, ulema, artists and common people migrated from Central Asia to South Asia. He said that both the regions have been considered the part of earliest civilizations of the World. He said that amongst all the countries of Central Asia, Uzbekistan occupies a pride of place as it is the region where most of the centers of Muslim culture and learning are located. These common cultural heritage needs to be explored and academic exchange and collaboration is the need of the hour, he added.

Dr Amra Raza said that the youth should be taught to keep the history in front of them and choose the current leaders. She said that Zaheer-ud-Din Babar was a soldier and poet and “we get many lessons from his life.”